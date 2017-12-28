Britain's most inconsiderate motorist

This is the moment an inconsiderate driver blocks the whole pavement with his car -

then has a go at a wheelchair-bound pedestrian when he complained. The video, shot by resident Mick Symes from his flat across the road, shows the rude motorist storming out of a barber shop halfway through getting a buzzcut haircut. The driver, who looked to be in his late 20s, had parked his silver Vauxhall across the pavement on zig-zag lines, just yards from a pedestrian crossing, on Christmas Eve.