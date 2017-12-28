News

Lake Effect Snow Blankets Upstate New York

Several cities in upstate New York were under a lake effect snow warning on Wednesday, December 27, with authorities recording over five feet of snowfall as temperatures dipped.Residents in communities near Lake Ontario were advised to avoid driving on local roads so that crew could remove the snow, which caused crashes and stranded vehicles north of Syracuse. A state of emergency was issued in one upstate county where the highest two-day snowfall on record was reported.The chilly weather was forecast to continue as the continental United States was set to receive “bouts of arctic air” over the next several days.These videos show the snowy conditions live in Newfane, a city located in Niagara County. Credit: YouTube/Niagara County Fire Wire via Storyful

