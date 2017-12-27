Sea Smoke Rises Over Lake Superior in Duluth

A retail buyer captured sea smoke rising over Lake Superior from Duluth, Minnesota, on Tuesday, December 26.Dominic Ricci filmed the scene before he started work at the Duluth Pack Store.He told Storyful: "I decided to walk down to the water before starting my day, as I often do. It was very cold that morning; about -18 Fahrenheit, according to my car.“When the air is much colder than the water, it creates this amazing ‘sea smoke’, as we call it. It’s a very thick fog that gets really active as the sun rises. It’s one of the most beautiful sights I’ve ever seen!”Sea smoke, periodically seen in Duluth, appears when really cold air slides over a warmer expanse of water.Temperatures at Duluth harbor on Tuesday plummeted to -17 Fahrenheit and below, the Duluth News Tribune reported.The highest temperature in Duluth on Christmas Day was -8 Fahrenheit, according to the local newspaper. This meant it was the fourth-lowest Christmas high temperature on record in the city. Credit: Instagram/Dominic Ricci via Storyful