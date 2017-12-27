Zookeepers Wrestle With Alligator to Remove Eggs From Nest

Keepers at the Australian Reptile Park had to wrestle with an aggressive alligator on December 27 in order to help her eggs hatch.This video shows zoo staff wrangling and restraining a large female alligator, who was in a “high maternal state,” before reaching her nest and pocketed a record 61 eggs.The alligator eggs, which might not survive in Australia’s hot climate, would be incubated indoors and were expected to hatch in 70 days. Their sex would be determined by the temperature of the incubator. Removing the eggs from their habitat would also protect them from other adult alligators, who can be cannibalistic. Credit: Australian Reptile Park via Storyful