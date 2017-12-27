Placer County Sheriff's Deputy Spots Three Bears on Prowl Again

Three bears spotted by a Placer County sheriff deputy in November were seen again on Tuesday, December 26. Deputy Nevins, who took the first video of the three bears, saw them again in the same area that he had in November.The sheriff’s office said on Facebook the group is a mother bear and her two cubs and wondered why they weren’t hibernating. The three bears have been spotted by Nevins throughout Tahoe City, this time near the US Post Office around 2 am, and Nevins tells the group that the post office is closed in this video. Credit: Placer County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful