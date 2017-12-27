Family Reacts Ecstatically to Student's College Acceptance Letter

A high school student in St Louis, Missouri, gave his family a Christmas to remember when he subtly revealed he was accepted to university by giving his mother and aunt T-shirts.Lutheran High School North student Barrington Lincoln revealed he was accepted into Moorehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, by giving his mother and his aunt T-shirts from the college. Unbeknownst to the pair, Lincoln had been accepted to Moorehouse on December 15.At first, Lincoln’s mother and aunt didn’t realize that the T-shirts meant he would attend Moorehouse College, and couldn’t contain their surprise when he finally made the big reveal.A clip shared to Lincoln’s Twitter on December 25 had earned over 3,500 views at the time of writing. Credit: Twitter/MVO_323 via Storyful