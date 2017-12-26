People Enjoy Fresh Snow in Northern Colorado

A strong winter storm blew through northern Colorado, dropping more than a foot of snow in some cities through the Rocky Mountains on December 25. This video was taken from Silverthorne, which received around 20 inches of snow in 72 hours.According to Denver-based KUSA, Interstate 70 through Silverthorne was closed for several hours due to treacherous driving conditions. Workers were monitoring the area for avalanches and high-profile vehicles were required to have tire chains. Credit: Instagram/jvczech27 via Storyful