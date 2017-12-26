Syriac Catholics Gather for Christmas Eve Mass in Baghdad's Church of the Lady of Salvation

Baghdad’s Syriac Catholic community, alongside officials from the central government, attended Christmas Eve mass at the Church of the Lady of Deliverance in the city’s downtown Karada neighborhood on December 24.In 2010, jihadists from the Islamic State of Iraq, the precursor to what is ostensibly known as the Islamic State, killed at least 58 worshippers in a mass casualty attack carried out during mass at this church. Credit: Twitter/MethaqAlFayyadh via Storyful