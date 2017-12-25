Mosul Christians Celebrate Christmas Eve at Home for First Time in Three Years
Iraqi Christians gathered in Saint Paul’s Cathedral in eastern Mosul on December 24 for Christmas Eve celebrations, marking the community’s first Christmas at home in the three years since the city had been overrun by the Islamic State.Similar celebrations were held in nearby historic Christian communities in the Hamdania District, most notably the Immaculate Church in nearby Qaraqosh. Credit: YouTube/Al-Mawsleya via Storyful