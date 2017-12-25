Water Bombers Target Mulgoa Bush Fire

Firefighters from New South Wales Rural Fire Service spent Christmas Eve on the fireground battling the Mulgoa fire, west of Sydney.The service said the fire had earlier been moving towards homes on Mayfair Road, but that a wind change had redirected it towards the Nepean River. By evening on December 24, no homes were being threatened, the service said.This video shows a water bomber targeting the fire with flame retardant. Credit: St Marys Fire and Rescue via Storyful