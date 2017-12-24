News

Thermal Vision Shows Mulgoa Fire Burning West of Sydney

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service sent Christmas greetings to some 240 firefighters who were working on firegrounds across the territory on December 24, including to those battling the Mulgoa fire, west of Sydney.The service shared this thermal-vision video of the fire, shot from a helicopter the same day, showing the fire burning in bush land either side of the Nepean River. The service said the fire had earlier been moving towards homes on Mayfair Road, but that a wind change had redirected it towards the river. By evening on December 24, no homes were being threatened, the service said. Credit: NSW Rural Fire Service via Storyful

