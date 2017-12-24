News

Delhi Authorities Test 'Anti-Smog Gun'

Authorities in the smog-stricken Indian city of Delhi on Tuesday, December 19, carried out a test of an “anti-smog gun,” a form of water cannon, intended to help filter particles from the air.Delhi has suffered months of poor air quality. In early November In a video, Doctor K K Aggarwal, National President of the Indian Medical Association, said readings on the country’s air pollution AQI index has exceeded 1,000, warning that when readings were above 150 strenuous exercise should be avoided, and for readings above 400 it was best to stay indoors.The Hindustan Times reported levels exceeding 413 on the same scale in late December.This video shows the trial of the gun, carried out by a company called Cloud Tech. Credit: Cloud Tech via Storyful

