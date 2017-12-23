Red Crescent Members Reportedly Hit by Tear Gas in Gaza

At least 689 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli forces during protests across the West Bank and Gaza on December 22, according to the Palestine Red Crescent.Israeli security forces fired tear gas, rubber at the protesters, also using live bullets, the same source said.Local reports said violence broke out during protests following Friday prayers, with two men shot dead by Israeli forces near Gaza.This footage shows Palestinian Red Crescent rescuers. One member of the team can be seen coughing loudly. The uploader said the crew had been “suffocated” by tear gas during clashes in east Gaza. Credit: Facebook/Talal Nabieh via Storyful