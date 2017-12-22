Man in His 70s Bashed by Armed Man in Melbourne Suburb

Police said they were investigating after an armed man threatened a group of three women and assaulted a man in Sunshine, a suburb of Melbourne, on Tuesday, December 19.Footage shows the offender hitting the man, who police said was in his 70s, in the chest, arm and head with the firearm at a car park on Talmage Street. One of the women attempts to stand between them at one point.Police said the man suffered serious injuries to the head. The attacker remained wanted by police on Friday, December 22. Credit: Victoria Police via Storyful