Cincinnati Zoo Celebrates Fiona the Hippo's First Christmas

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens celebrated Fiona the hippo’s first Christmas with a video posted on Thursday, December 21, showing her opening a gift. She can be seen tossing the box before finding some lettuce.Previous videos have shown Fiona likes to play with boxes.Fiona is approaching her first birthday, which is January 24. The hippo was born six weeks early at just 29 pounds, below the normal birthweight range of 55-120 pounds.Fiona now tips the scales at 622 pounds, according to the zoo. Her care team also stopped giving her a bottle last week, transitioning her to an all solid food diet. Credit: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens via Storyful