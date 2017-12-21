News

NASA Releases 360 Degree Video of November Rocket Launch

NASA has released new 360 degree footage showing the November 18 launch of the first Joint Polar Satellite System (JOSS-1) satellite on a Delta II rocket.The weather satellite was originally launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The JPSS-1 is the first in NOAA’s series of four next-generation satellites planned to circle the Earth in a polar orbit, according to NASA. The satellites will help with predicting severe weather and monitoring environmental conditions. Credit: NASA via Storyful

