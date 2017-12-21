Victoria Police Demonstrate Live GPS Tracking of Vehicles

Victoria Police announced on December 21 they would be fitting 1,000 vehicles from dealerships in southeast Melbourne with GPS devices by February, 2018, to help track stolen cars.The police released a live demonstration of the technology in action by tracing the route of a vehicle travelling through Footscray, an inner-western suburb of Melbourne.Herald Sun reported that the tracking technology had been used by police in catch car theives and by businesses to keep track of staff members. On August 26, a Mazda was stolen from Fitzroy North; the owner provided tracking data to police, who then arrested the thief shortly after. Credit: Victoria Police via Storyful