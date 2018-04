A man has been jailed for four years for swinging an axe outside the home of his ex-partner before setting fire to a van – putting lives at risk. Angry Dominic Healy, aged 44, poured petrol over the vehicle so that flames spread to the nearby terraced property. Healy was caught on dramatic mobile phone footage shot from inside the house. He ignored a restraining order to contact the woman over two days, Plymouth Crown Court heard.