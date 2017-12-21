News

1/3 of People Claim the Holiday Season is Frantic

“Festive stress” is real, and it’s here. According to new research, 31 percent of Americans describe the holiday season as “frantic.”

Commissioned by the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council, the study examines people’s stress levels and related behaviors during the holiday season. The “festive stress” timeline extends throughout December, with initial bursts of holiday-related stress popping up around December 13 for the average respondent.

For anyone feeling less than on top of things, the turning point from mild to severe stress comes on December 18. And it peaks on Christmas Day, at 2:05 p.m., just as many families are sitting down to dinner.
Sometimes people need a holiday from their holiday.

To keep pace with their chaotic schedules, many people turn to coffee (49 percent), while one in six consume energy drinks.

The majority of people overload on unhealthy snacks and treats to get them through – 74 percent. Comparatively, only a quarter turn to fruit for a healthy burst of energy.

But with unhealthy eating often comes regret – 60 percent of those polled said they experience guilt for their eating habits over the holidays.

“The holiday season can be completely wonderful and magical – but the hustle and bustle can be draining. Unfortunately, relying on caffeine and too many unhealthy treats ultimately creates an energy lull,” said Christy Brissette, RD, spokesperson for the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council. “Taking a break and eating fresh fruit like blueberries, a good source of fiber and an excellent source of Vitamin C, which acts as an antioxidant, provides an energy boost that leaves you feeling refreshed and empowered that you’re doing something healthy for yourself.”

Study results showed that the average person takes five periods of ‘me time’ away from the festivities in a bid to re-energize.

What inspires people to take breaks? According to respondents, the most stressful parts of the holidays are gift shopping (56 percent), crowds and lines (54 percent), cleaning (45 percent), knowing what to get people (38 percent) and cooking (36 percent).

The pressure to have a ‘perfect Christmas’ also takes its toll on 41 percent of Americans, who confess to working “too hard” to achieve it. The percentage jumps to almost half (49 percent) for moms, who put even more pressure on themselves.

No wonder, then, that the findings showed that they struggle to stop and refuel properly. Six in ten moms say they find it hard to slow down and enjoy the festive season.

When Americans do find time to unwind, the most popular methods include listening to music (53 percent), watching a favorite show or film (45 percent), taking a nap (43 percent) or enjoying a snack (42 percent).
Hopefully, more people will think about going with that healthy, guilt-free snack break.

