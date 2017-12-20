Fox climbs onto the roof of a busy train station

A crafty fox almost had a brush with death during an urban exploring session when it became trapped - on a train station roof. The ginger critter was spotted sitting on the high vantage point, wandering across the roof looking for a way to get down. Office workers filmed the stranded creature as he tried to climb down from Sutton train station roof in south west London. He was seen sitting above platform one before walking across the bridge roof to the opposite side above platforms two and three, then peering over the edge.