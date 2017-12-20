Sparks Fly as Lightning Hits Southeast Melbourne

Lightning strikes hit Melbourne on Tuesday, December 19, as severe thunderstorms knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and brought damaging hail, winds and rain to Victoria.The ABC reported hail in the western, northern and eastern suburbs of Melbourne and flooding also disrupted train and tram services.On Wednesday morning, around 25,000 people were still left without power, according to 9News. Victoria State Emergency Service were conducting cleanup operations across the state.This video, taken by Melanie Zerafa, shows sparks flying as lighting struck near Wantirna South in Melbourne’s southeast. Zerafa said she was filming from her backyard but quickly lost her nerve following the loud crack of thunder. Credit: Facebook/Melanie Zerafa via Storyful