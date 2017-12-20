Police Release CCTV Showing Man Firebombing Mercedes Benz in Newington

NSW Police released CCTV footage on December 20 of a man throwing a firebomb at a Mercedes Benz in Newington, near Sydney Olympic Park.In a press release, NSW Police said a man driving in a white Holden Cruze pulled up to a house on Watt Avenue, Newington, around 1:30am on July 6. The video shows a man exiting his car and lighting a fire projectile before launching it at the Mercedes Benz parked in the driveway.Firefighters arrived at the scene and found the blaze had spread to the house, which was unoccupied at the time. Police said the firebomb destroyed the Mercedes Benz and caused “significant damage” to the two storey home. Credit: NSW Police via Storyful