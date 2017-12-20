News

Fugitive Venezuelan Pilot Posts Video of Weapons Raid on National Guard Station

Oscar Perez, a former police pilot said to have organized a June attack on Venezuela’s Supreme Court, released a video on December 18 showing a raid on a Venezuelan National Guard base in which guardsmen were detained and weapons taken.The video describes the raid as part of “Operation Genesis,” which involves “recovering” weapons on behalf of “the people.” Local reports say that 26 Kalashnikov rifles were taken by the raiders, who were dressed as military counterintelligence (DGCIM) officers. A number of bound and gagged guardsmen can be seen in the video.Perez is believed to have flown a helicopter and dropped grenades on Venezuela’s Supreme Court in Caracas on June 27, the same day that he released a video manifesto in which he called upon his countrymen to rise against the government. Credit: YouTube/Oscar Perez via Storyful

