Gift Giving Does Not Get Better With Age

Struggling with the holiday shopping this year? The bad news is that knowing what to buy gets harder with age.

A study into the gift-giving abilities of 2,000 Americans found those in their fifties are far less confident in their ability to find a present that perfectly suits someone than millennials.

In fact, results showed a person over 55 is more than twice as likely to consider themselves a terrible gift giver than anyone in their twenties and thirties.

The research, which was commissioned by Trunk Club, found that the stress and worry of getting things right really does affect our enjoyment as we get older. Just over one in ten (11%) over 55 enjoys holiday shopping more now than they used to, compared to 32% of millennials.

In fact, nearly half of those in their fifties (48%) say they enjoy festive shopping less than they used to, compared to 27% of millennials.

No matter your age, results found that shopping for partners is the hardest of all. To make things even more difficult the average person buys gifts for seven people each holiday season.

With so many people to think of, it makes sense that four in ten people describe holiday shopping as stressful and 26 percent describe it as frustrating.

"It's no secret that the holiday season is busy, and finding the perfect gifts for your loved ones can be challenging," said Linda Bartman Chief Operating Officer at Trunk Club.

“The results of the study indicate that this doesn’t get any easier the older we get and that each year finding the right gift can still be an obstacle.

said Bartman.

So, what do Americans do when they’re out of all other options? Over half (55 percent) bring in reinforcements when they need help to buy gifts, and they usually turn to their partner.

In fact, men are 45% more likely to rely on their partner for help with buying gifts- the majority of men (55 percent) need the advice of their partner, while far fewer women say they do the same (38 percent).

If they’re unable to find the right gift, 28 percent would rather not give a gift at all.

Another two-thirds reluctantly give a gift card when they can’t find the perfect gift.

And when we get frustrated buying presents for other people, Trunk Club’s study shows the temptation to shop for ourselves can often become too strong.

One in seven (15 percent) always purchase something for themselves while holiday shopping for friends and loved ones.

While the average survey respondent reports spending $365 on gift shopping for others, they also admit to spending $111 on themselves during the process.

That means Americans spend 23% of their holiday shopping budget on themselves!

On a limited budget and with the understanding that Christmas shopping is a selfless act, 39 percent do feel guilty about spending money on themselves.

Bartman added: "We want to help make holiday shopping easy, so that people can spend more time focusing on the things that are important to them."