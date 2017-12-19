News

Munich Surfer Rides Waves Despite Almost Freezing Temperatures

A surfer rode the waves in Munich’s English Garden on Sunday, December 17, despite temperatures dropping to just 33 degrees Fahrenheit.This video taken by onlooker Ruth Corrigan shows the male surfer showing off his skills next to a bridge at the popular Eisbachwelle site. He appeared undeterred by the near freezing temperatures. Surfers have been permitted to tackle the current on the manmade river in landlocked Munich since 2010, the Munich Eye reported.Munich endured strong winds on December 14, ripping up trees and forcing closures on its rail lines, The Local reported. The Bavarian capital was forecast to receive up to two inches of snow by December 20, according to AccuWeather. Credit: Ruth Corrigan via Storyful

