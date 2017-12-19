Police Release Pursuit Footage of Active Shooter in Baltimore

Baltimore Police released footage of the December 15 pursuit of 30-year-old Mausean Carter, suspected of shooting numerous people in the Baltimore area between December 8 and 15.Carter was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, reckless endangerment, attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, as well as varying degrees of assaults and weapons charges, according to Baltimore Police.Carter is suspected of committing three drive-by shootings. A non-fatal shooting on December 8, a fatal shooting on December 14, and another triple shooting on the 14th in which one person was killed.This footage shows Carter during a traffic stop which led to a police pursuit and his eventual arrest. During the pursuit, police said Carter fired several more shots out of his window, shooting indiscriminately at police and at least four others, two of which were struck but sustained non-fatal injuries. Credit: Baltimore Police via Storyful