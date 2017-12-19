Rainbow Shines During Water Drop on California's Thomas Fire

California firefighters expected favorable conditions in the battle against the still-growing Thomas wildfire on Monday, December 18. The fire stood at 270,500 acres and was 45 percent contained Monday morning, the incident report said.Cooler temperatures, higher humidity and a shift in the winds would make for more favorable conditions, a news report said. The better conditions were expected through Tuesday, though a wind event was predicted for Wednesday.The Santa Barbara County Firefighters Union posted this video, saying their “Canadian friends” were performing the water drop on Flores Flats. Credit: Santa Barbara County Firefighters Union via Storyful