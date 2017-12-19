Couple at Senior Living Center Set to Marry After Whirlwind Romance

It is never too late to find love, especially for a couple at a senior living home in New Braunfels, Texas.Ann Hoover and Allen Seelhammer, two residents at Brookdale Senior Living Center in New Braunfels, plan to marry on December 20. The couple met just two months ago.In a Facebook video on the center’s website, Hoover is described as the “Marilyn Monroe” of the center and that Seelhammer is “a sharp tool in the shed.” The groom described his whirlwind romance as “a Camelot situation,” and that “I’ve never been so happy in my life.”“I’ve got a cute little fella who I’m crazy about,” Hoover said, “and he acts like he likes me, too.” The couple will be married at the center, where their romance began. The heartwarming video had over 16,000 views as of writing. Credit: Facebook/Brookdale Senior Living via Storyful