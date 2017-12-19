Toddler Caught Up in Brawl at Fort Myers Mall

A vicious brawl broke out between a number of people at the Edison Mall in Fort Myers, Florida, on December 17.Footage of the incident, shared on Facebook by David Milburn, shows men and women kicking and punching each other outside a Victoria’s Secret store at the mall.During the fight, a woman pushing a young child in a stroller can be seen kicking another woman in the face. The cause of the fight was not clear.A spokesman for the Fort Myers police told local media that the department responded a call about the incident but that the fight had dispersed when they arrived.Meanwhile, the News-Press reported that the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was looking into alleged racist remarks made on Facebook by the wife of a deputy in response to the video.Linda Deverso-Pakulis denied that she posted the comments and said her account had been compromised. Credit: Facebook/David Milburn via Storyful