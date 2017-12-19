Britain's smallest twins home for Christmas

The smallest twins born in Britain this year with a combined weight of a bag of sugar have made a miraculous recovery - and are back home in time for Christmas. Super-cute Ava and Isla Bowen were born in July at just 26 weeks into pregnancy - each weighing less than 2lbs. Both twins had to be put on ventilators as they were too small to breathe for themselves. At birth Ava weighed 788 grams and Isla just 500 grams - the combined weight of just over a 1kg bag of sugar.