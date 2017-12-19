News

Shocking moment DJ killed as stage collapses at music festival

This is the moment a stage collapsed at a music festival in Brazil during a storm, killing the DJ on stage according to local reports.

The video, captured on December 17 in Esteio near the southern city of Porto Alegre, shows the metal structure over the stage coming down in front of a massive crowd at the Atmosphere electronic music festival.

According to reports, DJ Kaleb Freitas died in hospital and at least three other people were injured.

Truck dumps asbestos at driveway of Sydney home

