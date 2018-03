A TV producer today (Mon) pleaded guilty to sex offences after he travelled to England to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old girl. Kieran Creaven, 55, from Dublin, Ireland, pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to meet a girl under the age of 16 years of age following grooming. Creaven also pleaded guilty to a second charge of attempting to cause or incite a girl aged 13-15 to engage in non penetrative sexual activity.