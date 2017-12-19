Security Forces Clash With Raiders in Attack on Kabul Security Training Center

A National Directorate of Security (NDS) training center in Kabul was attacked by gunmen on December 17, according to TOLO News, with a number of explosions also reported at the scene.Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, AFP reported.Three attackers were killed in clashes with security forces, according to Radio Free Europe, and there were no reports of casualties among security forces or civilians at the time of writing.This footage shows security forces at the scene. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful