Thousands Protest Against Judicial Reforms in Bucharest

Thousands of people took to the streets once again across Romania on Sunday, December 17, with up to 4,000 braving freezing conditions in the capital Bucharest to protest against judicial changes.According to the European Commission and thousands of magistrates, the new legislation currently being debated by the ruling Social Democrats (PSD) would put the judicial system under political control and halt anti-corruption efforts. Credit: Gazeta Bucurestilor via Storyful