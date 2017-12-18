Britain's most pampered pooch is celebrating Christmas in the lap of luxury with 68 individually wrapped presents costing in excess of a £1,000. Helena Mueller, 38, loves her Cockapoo, Lola, more than anything in the world and devotes her life to making sure that her dog wants for nothing. On Christmas day itself, Lola will unwrap her gifts, which include premium toys and clothes- and a special doggie Christmas roast. She said: "She's changed my life so much, we got her because I have an only child, Harry, who was four at the time.