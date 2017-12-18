Motorists Have Close Call While Driving Dangerously on South Australian Road
Multiple vehicles were filmed driving dangerously on a road in Cudlee Creek, South Australia, on Saturday, December 16.South Australia Police released this dashcam footage that showed “exactly the kind of poor choices being made by motorists that can have fatal consequences.” Police also said the vehicles were “seconds away from collisions” and the two motorcyclists and two car drivers involved would face legal consequences. Credit: SA Police News via Storyful