Muslim Leaders Call on Indonesians at Jakarta Protest to Support Palestine
Muslim leaders called on Indonesians to defend Palestine during a large protest in Jakarta on December 17 over US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, local reports said.Police estimated that 80,000 people attended the rally, which took place at the National Monument and was organized by various Muslim groups, Reuters reported. The march was largely peaceful. Credit: Instagram/Ilhamudin Ilmi via Storyful