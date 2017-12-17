News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Large Crowd Marches in Passionate Funeral Procession for Palestinian Wheelchair User

A large crowd of mourners marched through the streets of Gaza on December 16 as part of a funeral procession for activist Ibrahim Abu Thoria. He was reportedly shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Gaza border on December 15.Thoria reportedly lost his legs after he was targeted by a helicopter in a 2008 protest at the border, according to The Times of Israel. He was known for climbing pylons, despite the loss of his legs, to plant flags during protests.At least four people were killed and dozens injured across Gaza and the West Bank as Palestinian protests continued in response to the US administration’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported.The protest, near Nahal Oz, was reportedly held at the same site where two of the deaths occurred on December 15. The Jerusalem Post reported one of the dead was a wheelchair user. Credit: Watania Media Agency

Latest

Emergency situation unfolds after suspicious package found
0:32

Emergency situation unfolds after suspicious package found
0402_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:02

News Break - April 2
0402_0500_nat_AFL
0:37

Buddy Franklin's stellar season start
0402_0500_nat_easter
1:36

Royal Easter service
0402_0500_nat_melanoma
1:29

Fashion contributing to melanoma trends
0402_0500_nat_naplan
0:19

Migrant families to opt-out of Naplan
0402_0500_nat_dole
1:04

Government crackdown on dole recipients
0402_0500_nat_russianspies
0:29

Russian 'spies' leave Canberra

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'