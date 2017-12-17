Large Crowd Marches in Passionate Funeral Procession for Palestinian Wheelchair User

A large crowd of mourners marched through the streets of Gaza on December 16 as part of a funeral procession for activist Ibrahim Abu Thoria. He was reportedly shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Gaza border on December 15.Thoria reportedly lost his legs after he was targeted by a helicopter in a 2008 protest at the border, according to The Times of Israel. He was known for climbing pylons, despite the loss of his legs, to plant flags during protests.At least four people were killed and dozens injured across Gaza and the West Bank as Palestinian protests continued in response to the US administration’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported.The protest, near Nahal Oz, was reportedly held at the same site where two of the deaths occurred on December 15. The Jerusalem Post reported one of the dead was a wheelchair user. Credit: Watania Media Agency