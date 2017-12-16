News

Orange County Deputy Rescues Man Thrown From Jetski

An off-duty deputy with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office rescued a man thrown from his jetski off the coast of Tampa, Florida, on December 3.The deputy, Alex Floyd, was riding jetskis with his father when he saw the man pilot his vehicle over a wave and topple into the water.This footage, captured via a GoPro strapped to Floyd’s head, shows the rescue as Floyd jumps into the water to assist the injured man, who was floating face-down and unconscious for several moments. He was bleeding from his ears and chin and was taken to hospital for treatment, FOX 13 reported.“We just happened to be in the right place at the right time,” Floyd wrote in the caption accompanying the video. “He was driven to the beach and transported to the hospital. I have been in contact with him and he has thankfully made a recovery from the incident and is doing well!” Credit: YouTube/saleens8ucf via Storyful

