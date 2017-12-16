Welcome to Winter PUNderland in Costa Mesa, California

It’s the most PUNderful time of the year for Kyle Gunderson and his wife Cori Gunderson who live in Costa Mesa, California.The couple went above and beyond the conventional type of Christmas decorations and made each of their features pun-inspired. Within the collection you will find the face of Michael Caine representing the Candy Canes and “NO L” (instead of Noel) missing from the alphabet. The full story can be found here. Credit: Kyle Gunderson via Storyful