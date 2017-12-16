The Talk - Gina Rodriguez 'very excited' to Direct 'Jane the Virgin' & 'The Talk' Hosts!

Actress Gina Rodriguez discusses directing an upcoming episode of her hit CW series, "Jane the Virgin," which will include a very special cameo from ladies of "The Talk." "What's our motivation?" asks Julie Chen. "Well, I believe all motivation should begin with 'the self,' so if you ladies will just be the most you...," Rodriguez playfully responds. She continues, "I'm very excited. As a woman of color, I think that being able to have the opportunity to direct and to be able to direct my show is very exciting. The idea that I get to go and tell other young ladies that I'm doing it, I've seen them now decide to approach their showrunners... it really is awesome." Rodriguez says she wanted to direct after seeing other females do it like good friend, Eva Longoria. "She is fantastic and has given me such guidance into taking control of the opportunities I have in front of me."