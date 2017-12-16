Driver Defies Odds by Lowriding in Heavy Snow in Detroit

A motorist in Detroit, Michigan, defied the odds when he drove his lowrider car on just three wheels in heavy snow on Wednesday, December 13.According to Detroit-based mechanic Bill Robinson, the driver started to lowride on Interstate 75 shortly after Detroit’s first heavy snowfall and before salt trucks began gritting the roads.Two clips of the stunt shared to Robinson’s Facebook account on December 13 earned over five million views at time of writing. Credit: Facebook/Bill Robinson via Storyful