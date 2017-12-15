Timelapse Video Shows Start of Southern California's Lilac Fire

Fire officials in California said the Lilac Fire burning near San Diego was at 98 percent containment on December 14.The wildfire was one of a number burning in the state since early December. The largest of the fires, the Thomas Fire, had burned 249,500 acres and was at 35 percent containment on December 14.One firefighter, 32-year-old Cory Iverson, was killed, Cal Fire San Diego announced on December 14.This timelapse video shows the beginning of the Lilac Fire from Boucher Hill on December 7. Credit: Nevada Seismological Lab via Storyful