Sheriff's Deputies Rescue Horse From Frozen Pond

Authorities in Ray Township north of Detroit rescued a horse that had fallen into a frozen pond the morning of Wednesday, December 13.The county sheriff’s office reported that deputies received the call at around 9:30 am. Together with personnel from the township’s fire department, they attempted to guide the horse out by attaching ropes to its bridle before breaking the ice to get the horse free.One deputy fell into the pond during the rescue. Neither he nor the horse were injured in the incident. Credit: Macomb County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful