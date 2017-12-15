Man hangs out 23rd floor window after escaping from ablaze flat

Footage of a man hanging out of the window on the 23rd floor of a residential building after he escaped from his ablaze flat. In the video, shot in southwestern China's Chongqing on December 13, the man can be seen trapped outside before he is pulled into a flat by firefighters. The man reportedly only suffered scratches and was sent to hospital. After half an hour, the fire was extinguished. The reason for the fire is under investigation.