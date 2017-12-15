Turkish Coast Guard Rescues Migrants Stranded on Rocks

A Turkish Coast Guard helicopter lifted people seeking to cross to Greece who had became stranded on the rocks on the Turkish coastline close to the city of Dikili on December 14.As many as 51 people were rescued, the Coast Guard said, after the bad weather drove them to take shelter on the rocks during their attempt to cross to Greece, local media said .In this footage, Turkish officers meet a woman with a baby and a child coming off a helicopter on a pier in Dikli port and cover her shoulders with a blanket. Credit: Turkish Coast Guard via Storyful