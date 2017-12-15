The Talk - Eve Recalls Working with Prince and His 'big brother' Career Advice

Host Eve remembers a time very early in her career when Prince reached out to work on a song with her. "I thought it was a joke," says Eve. She recalls, once in the studio with the music icon, "I was mesmerized by his beauty, actually, because he's just a beautiful person and he says to me, 'I have this idea for a song, and can you do this song?' and I said 'yes'." After recording the song, Eve waited for him to return from a concert, "He comes back with Lenny Kravitz... They were both so amazing... but Prince, I remember, literally sitting and talking to me about the business and having a career in the business and giving me certain advice... It was almost like a big brother way of telling me things that I should be doing and I will never ever, ever forget that. It was amazing."