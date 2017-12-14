NASA Carries Out Final RS-25 Rocket Engine Test of 2017

NASA conducted their final RS-25 rocket engine test of 2017 at Mississippi’s Stennis Space Center on Wednesday, December 13.This video shows the RS-25 carrying out what is known as a “hot fire” test, where the rocket engine kicks in and shoots up smoke to stimulate its performance during an actual launch.According to a report on the NASA website, this particular engine included a 3D-printed component that acts as a shock absorber. The usage of this 3D-printed component is part of a collaboration between NASA and Aerojet Rocketdyne to reduce the production costs of future rocket engines. Credit: NASA via Storyful