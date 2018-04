Firefighters warned a bushfire had started in Lovedale, New South Wales, as the state experienced high temperatures on Thursday, December 14.The NSW Rural Fire Service issued a watch and act warning to residents at about 2:30 pm, saying the fire was being moved along by strong winds in a southeastern direction. At 3pm, the Maitland Mercury reported the fire was burning across five hectares. Credit: NSW Rural Fire Service via Storyful