A car was recorded on CCTV as it smashed through the glass doors of a building in Casey, a suburb of Canberra, allowing people on board to steal an ATM on Sunday, December 10.ACT Police said the offenders took an ATM from the Casey Market Town. The ATM, damaged and with the cash in it stolen, along with their car, a Toyota Landcruiser, were later recovered.Police were seeking witnesses to the incident. Credit: ACT Policing via Storyful